Chef Abhi Sainju announces third restaurant, Surf Hound, to open in Mountain Brook this summer

× Expand Courtesy of Katie Erickson Chef Abhi Sainju poses in the future Surf Hound space.

Abhi Sainju, the Executive Chef behind Abhi Eatery + Bar and Maro, announced on Wednesday that he will open Surf Hound, a coastal-inspired restaurant, in Mountain Brook later this summer.

Designed to have something for everybody, the restaurant will offer high-quality food in a low-key setting as it pulls inspiration from 1960-1970’s surf culture and coastal towns from around the world. It will be located in what was formerly Carrigan’s Public House in the heart of Mountain Brook Village, adjacent to Mountain Brook Creamery and Table Matters at 2400 Montevallo Rd.

Utilizing local ingredients and purveyors, Sainju and his team developed a menu that caters to a diverse palate. Guests can expect to find classics like burgers and nachos as well as dishes like freshly caught grilled fish, which were inspired by Sainju’s Asian roots and the beaches of his youth.

The beverage menu will pay homage to nostalgic coastal classics, also offering non-alcoholic and frozen options.

“I’m excited to bring our community something new with Surf Hound,” said Sainju. “We have created a casual, beautiful place that invites people to come as they are – while still having access to a great meal. Surf Hound taps into who we all become at the beach: laid back, relaxed, happy, and most importantly, in the moment.”

In the weeks ahead, Surf Hound will announce its official opening date and encourages the community to follow along in the meantime at EatSurfHound.com or Instagram (@surf.hound) for updates. More about Chef Abhi Sainju can be found here.