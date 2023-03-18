Children's Art Guild fashion show raises money for The Dance Foundation

Over 200 guests attended this year’s Children’s Arts Guild (CAG) Fashion Show on March 7 at the Country Club of Birmingham, an event that raised over $40,000 for The Dance Foundation.

CAG member Haley Yearout served as this year’s emcee, introducing 75 children modeling kid’s fashions ranging from heirloom classics to fun and functional play clothes, and everything in between.

Under the leadership of CAG president Margaret Gaddy; vice president, Sissy King; Peyton Russell, fashion show chair; Lisha Graham, fashion show co-chair; Jessica Coleman and Caroline Benefield, auction co-chairs; Elizabeth Lindsey, fundraising chair; and Lauren Ledbetter and Mary Evelyn O’Neil, decorations co-chairs, this year’s event helped raise funds for The Dance Foundation.

Guests enjoyed tea and mimosas while perusing raffle items donated bylocal businesses. While enjoying lunch, attendees watched the parade of children on the runway. Many children walked in honor or in memory of their grandmothers, many of whom attended the show.

Commemorative centerpieces were designed by local floral designer Mary Ashley Twitty of Fox and Brindle Floral Design and Interiors.

Children’s Arts Guild is a support organization for The Dance Foundation (TDF), founded in 1975 by Jennie Robertson, Virginia Sanford Donovan and Mary Conyers Cooper. The Dance Foundation, led by Executive Director Diane Litsey and her staff, annually reaches more than 2,000 students in 27 schools and child development centers, with support from donors like the Children's Arts Guild. The foundation works to fulfill its mission of teaching the art of dance to all, while also inspiring creativity and confidence.

--Submitted by Betsy Kiser