Chili Cook-Off returns for 19th year

× Expand Staff photo. Kara Kelley serves chili at the 2020 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off event at Brookwood Village.

The 19th annual Chili Cook-Off is set for March 4, offering residents a taste of a variety of chilis.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the old Macy’s at Brookwood Village, said Elizabeth Sturgeon with The Exceptional Foundation, the sponsor and beneficiary of the event.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the event or in advance at exceptionalfoundation.org. Children 12 and younger are free.

This year’s event will feature a bigger kid zone with inflatables and Touch a Truck, along with live music, Sturgeon said. The main draw, however, is the all-you-can-eat chili cooked by more than 100 teams, made up of businesses and community organizations.

In 2022, 146 teams competed, with hopes for that many teams or more this year, said Robbie Lee with The Exceptional Foundation. Each team’s four chefs make 15 gallons of chili. Guests can try as much of the chili as they want.

There is often traditional chili, along with unique twists on the dish: sweet, spicy, white chicken and more, Lee said.

An overall winner will be chosen by local celebrities participating as judges. There will also be a participant’s choice award chosen by members of The Exceptional Foundation, along with a spirit award and a people’s choice award, voted on by guests, Lee said.

The proceeds tallied more than $400,000 last year, the highest amount ever. The money represents about a quarter of the organization’s annual budget and helps pay for activities like summer camp, the day program, prom and more.