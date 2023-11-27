City adds Alabama Veterans Memorial Park to park system

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation. Officers carry the state and national flag during a ceremony at the Alabama Veterans Memorial in Liberty Park.

The City of Mountain Brook recently added the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park to its park system today. The official ceremony took place at Mountain Brook City Hall on Nov. 9, as the city took a pivotal step toward securing the park’s future.

The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park has long been a cherished grassroots project dedicated to honoring the state’s veterans. The park officially opened in 2001 and has since served as a place of remembrance and reflection.

The 22-acre park includes a Hall of Honor, paying tribute to over 11,000 names of state residents who were killed in action from 1900 onward, and a 1,000-foot Memorial Trail that leads to the American Flag Plaza with a 120-foot flagpole and pillars of information about Alabama Medal of Honor recipients.

“The City of Mountain Brook is thrilled to add the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park to our park system,” said Mayor Stewart Welch. “The memorial park is both beautiful and emotionally moving, and there is nothing like it in Alabama. It will be a signature park for our city, and we expect generations of residents and visitors to enjoy this park for years to come.”

The ceremony signified the beginning of the City of Mountain Brook’s commitment to

preservation and maintenance of the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.

The park is located at 100 Overton Access Rd. (I-459 exit 23).

For more information about the park, visit alabamaveterans.org.