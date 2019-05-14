Council authorizes Hagood Street sidewalk agreements

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler The Mountain Brook City Council authorized three agreements at its meeting on Monday, May 13, 2019, pertaining to the Hagood Street sidewalk project. Construction could begin as early as spring 2020.

A sidewalk will be coming to Hagood Street as early as next spring.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday, May 13, authorized three agreements related to the Hagood Street Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) sidewalk project.

One is a cost-sharing agreement between Mountain Brook and Birmingham; the second is a construction agreement between Mountain Brook and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT); and the third is a professional services agreement between Mountain Brook and Sain Associates, which will provide engineering services.

Plans call for the construction of 5-foot-wide sidewalk stretching about 4,000 linear feet from Euclid Avenue to Montclair Road. The estimated project cost is $800,000, but Mountain Brook will only be responsible for a fraction of that.

Federal grants will cover 80% of the cost, about $650,000, while local funds will cover 20% of the cost, up to $160,000.

Mountain Brook and Birmingham will split the local bill evenly because the sidewalk crosses city limits and will benefit residents on both sides. The two municipalities also will split engineering costs, which are about $120,000.

In total, Mountain Brook will contribute up to $140,000 for the project.

Ronnie Vaughn, Mountain Brook's public works director, said the sidewalk will increase connectivity.

“It’s going to be a good project,” he said.

Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston said that construction could start as early as spring 2020.

At Monday's meeting, the Council also approved an ordinance amending part of the city code for the municipal court. New provisions to Chapter 30 of the code make failure to appear in court and failure to comply with orders of the court unlawful offenses.

Failure to appear in court can garner a fine of up to $500 and/or a sentence of imprisonment or hard labor for the city for up to six months. An arrest warrant can be issued for those who fail to comply with court orders.

In other business, the Council:

Authorized a professional services agreement between the city and Sain Associates with respect to the Pine Ridge Road sidewalk project for $236,339. A future sidewalk would be 6 feet wide along the western shoulder of Pine Ridge Road between its intersections with Overbrook Road and Old Leeds Road.

Approved a standard form hold harmless agreement for temporary summer workers at the city’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.

Approved an ordinance rezoning a parcel of land on Cherokee Bend from temporary Estate district to permanent Residence-A district.

Declared 12 council room chairs and two Dodge Durango SUVs as surplus property and authorized their sale at a public internet auction.

Ratified the mayor’s May 3 declaration of a public safety emergency with respect to repairs of the city’s only ladder fire truck. The truck was inoperable and needed around $16,390 of work, which has been completed.

Appointed new Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation Executive Director Rachel Weingartner to the city’s Editorial Board.

Appointed Jenifer Kimbrough to the Mountain Brook Board of Education. Kimbrough is the managing director and chief financial officer at Oakworth Capital Bank and has two children in Mountain Brook Schools. She will replace Elizabeth Dunn, who has served on the board for the past 10 years.

Appointed Ragan Cain and Charlie Polmatier to the city’s Finance Committee.

Ratified an Administrative Services Extension Agreement between the city and Alternative Insurance Resources, Inc. with respect to the city’s self-insured dental plan administration.

Acknowledged Thomas K. Yardley for his service on the city’s Finance Committee.

Listened to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce semi-annual report.

The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, May 28, at 7 p.m.