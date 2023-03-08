City of Mountain Brook named first bee city USA affiliate in Alabama

The City of Mountain Brook has been named the first municipal Bee City USA affiliate in Alabama, joining the two Bee Campus USA affiliates, Auburn University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Thinking globally and acting locally, Bee City USA provides a framework for communities to work together to conserve native pollinators by increasing the abundance of native plants, providing nest sites, and reducing the use of pesticides. Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA are initiatives of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

“The City of Mountain Brook is enthusiastic about our affiliation with Bee City USA,” states Dana Hazen, City of Mountain Brook Director of Planning, Building, and Sustainability. “It is our hope that other Alabama municipalities will join us in acknowledging the importance of pollinators by developing their own pollinator-friendly policies, and by promoting community advocacy and awareness.”

Research has shown significant declines in native pollinator population sizes and ranges globally with up to 40% of pollinator species on earth at risk of extinction in the coming years as a result of habitat loss, the use of harmful pesticides, and climate change.

“The program aspires to make people more pollinator conscious,” said Scott Hoffman Black, Xerces Executive Director. “If lots of individuals and communities begin planting native, pesticide-free flowering trees, shrubs and perennials, it will create large-scale change for many, many species of pollinators.”

Each affiliate city shall hold public awareness activities; publicly acknowledge the commitment to the program through a standing committee, signage, and web links; and prepare an annual report on habitat enhancement activities. The affiliate city must also prepare an Integrated Pesticide Management Plan (to reduce pesticide use and expand the use of non-chemical pest management methods on city property), a native plant list, and a list of native plant suppliers, all for use by the city’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.