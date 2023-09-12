City to prohibit construction on Sundays, most holidays

× Expand Mountain Brook councilman Gerald Garner speaks during the Sept. 11, 2023 council meeting. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Mountain Brook residents will soon not have their Sunday brunch disturbed by hammering and other construction sounds as the city moves toward establishing days and times for construction in the city.

A resolution will be drafted that limits construction to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and prohibits construction on Sunday.

“If the Good Lord took Sunday off in celebration of the weekend, I completely agree with eliminating Sunday,” Gerald Garner said.

Additionally, construction will not be permitted on holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

During the Sept. 11 meeting, council members talked about providing financial support for the sidewalk project from English Village to Vulcan Park.

Bryson Stephens of the Red Mountain Cut Foundation previously spoke to the council about the project to improve connectivity and walkability in the “Diaper Row” area.

Council members talked about allotting as much as $112,000 in cash and in-kind service. The council previously supported the effort with a resolution.

“This puts skin in the game,” Garner said.

Mark Simpson of Schoel Engineering presented a drainage study of Beech Street and Sims Avenue and reported an estimate of $310,000 to replace a clogged stormwater pipe.

Billy Pritchard questioned if a replacement of the pipe is the proper action. “Does it make sense before we launch this missile to have somebody go over there and determine if we can clean out that pipe?” he asked.

The city will first try to clear the blockage before possibly proceeding with pipe replacement.

The council discussed, then tabled, amending the garbage service contract with Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority to the next council meeting. The proposed amendment would lay the groundwork for a cost-saving fuel rebate.

O’Neal Library Director Lindsy Gardner said the library is set to resume full service on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

“We've still got basically floor cleaning that's going on and so we haven't quite got all the people back to their cubicles yet but we're getting really close,” she said. “We're excited and hope everybody will come see us. The Chamber has scheduled a ribbon-cutting for next Thursday at 11 a.m.”

During the meeting, the council:

Appointed Norman Jetmundsen to the Library Board.

Reappointed Brian Barrett to the Villages Design Review Committee.

Authorized the sale of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and the trade for a Stryker Powered Stretcher.

Authorized a cost-sharing agreement with Mountain Brook Board of Education for Junior High field improvements.

Approved a liquor license for Everest Sushi LLC, operating as Maro, an Asian-inspired food establishment.

Authorized a drainage improvement study by Schoel Engineering for the Montevallo Road and Overhill Road area.

Authorized an increase to the EMS standby hourly rate for the fire department. Monday’s action increased the rate to $110 per hour. The previous rate, which had not been increased since 2017, was $75 per hour.

Mayor Stewart Welch III presented a Constitution Week proclamation to three chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The next meeting of the city council will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25. At that meeting, the council will conduct a public hearing to consider an ordinance making Winthrop Avenue a one-way street, restricting parking on one side of that street and limiting parking to one side of Norman Drive from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.