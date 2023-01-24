Civitas celebrating one year anniversary

× Expand The outside view of Civitas in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Civitas is celebrating their one year anniversary on Feb. 1.

Complimentary wine from Rush Wines and light bites from our Chef Jamahl Payne will be served from 3-5 p.m. Reservations will open at 5 p.m.

Civitas is located at 2031 Cahaba Road.

Guests can RSVP for the event at: eventbrite.com/e/first-anniversary-event-tickets-520048267367.

Read our story on Civitas' opening here: villagelivingonline.com/business/civitas-restaurant-is-‘for-the-citizens’/