Compassionate Communication set for March 21

× Expand Photo courtesy of Saintluke's Episcopal Church Website. Dr. Renee Brown Harmon

Founders Place in collaboration with Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, and Mountain Brook Baptist Church present "Compassionate Communication, " a lunch-and-learn event on how to connect with someone living with dementia led by Dr. Renée Brown Harmon.

Dr. Renée Brown Harmon is the author of Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept Me Upright.

The event will teach how communication skills are affected by dementia, and how those changes can be best addressed. Through her lecture, storytelling, and interactive activities, Dr. Harmon, participants will deepen connections with loved ones who are living with all stages of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

This event is appropriate for both family and paid caregivers. CEUs will be available.

The event is set for Tuesday, March 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook Baptist Church. Tickets cost $20.

To register visit https://saintlukes.shelbynextchms.com/.../1b73fc32-8fba... or call 704-779-2579.