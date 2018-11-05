Council holds organizational meeting for elected officials

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Municipal Judge K.C. Hairston swears in council members Billy Pritchard, Alice Womack and Lloyd Shelton at the Nov. 5 organizational meeting. Pritchard, Womack and Shelton were named Mountain Brook City Council after an uncontested election. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Municipal Judge K.C. Hairston swears in Assistant City Treasurer Jack Martin, City Treasurer Billy Angell, City Clerk Steve Boone and City Manager Sam Gaston at the Nov. 5 organizational meeting. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook City Council held a specially-called organizational meeting the morning of Nov. 5 with the main purpose of inaugurating the three members of council who ran in this year's municipal elections: Billy Pritchard, Alice Womack and Lloyd Shelton. All three ran for their council seats uncontested and an election was not needed.

Municipal Court Judge K.C. Hairston swore Pritchard, Womack and Shelton in to the council, and Pritchard was again elected as the City Council President Pro Tempore. Councilor Virginia Smith, who was not present at the meeting, was elected the City Council President.

After approving the related ordinances, Hairston also swore City Manager Sam Gaston, City Clerk Steve Boone, City Treasurer Villy Angell and Assistant City Treasurer Jack Martin into their offices.

On the consent agenda, the council appointed council members as representatives for the following:

Bishop, Colvin, Johnson & Kent and Starnes, Davis & Florie LLP as the city attorneys.

Philip Black as a voting member of the Planning Commission and a representative for the Parking Committee.

Smith as a representative for the Editorial Board; as a liaison to the Board of Zoning Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Board and Board of Landscape Design; and as the Chairman of the Emergency Communication District Board.

Shelton as the liaison to the Emmet O'Neal Library Board and a voting member of the Finance Committee.

Pritchard as the liaison for the Board of Education and a voting member of the All In Committee.

Mayor Stewart Welch as representative for the municipal judges and the public safety departments.

Members of the Mountain Brook City Council as the Board of Commissioners of the Mountain Brook Emergency Communication District.

Also during the organizational meeting, the council approved a resolution imposing a 30-day moratorium on new construction on certain nonconforming lots in Residence A zoning districts. Pritchard said this approval did not represent a substantive change to the previously approved resolution, but rather corrected something that was not edited out.

The next council meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 13.