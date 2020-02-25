Council honors children’s librarian Repolesk

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. City Council Emmet O’ Neal Library Director Lindsy Gardner, left, and Mayor Stewart Welch, right, present a resolution to Gloria Repolesk at the Feb. 24 Mountain Brook City Council meeting.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday adopted a resolution honoring the head of children’s services at Emmet O’Neal Library.

Gloria Repolesk, who has worked in the children’s department for a decade, was selected as one of 15 librarians in the United States to serve on the 2020 Caldecott Medal Selection Committee.

According to the Association for Library Service to Children, or ALSC, the Caldecott Medal is named in honor of 19th-century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott and recognizes the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children.

Repolesk was appointed to the committee in 2018.

“You aren’t just magically appointed to this committee,” Emmet O’Neal Library Director Lindsy Gardner said. “She put in many years of work on other committees and earned the respect of her colleagues, and that is why she was chosen for this honor.”

Repolesk read and evaluated more than 600 children’s books as possible Caldecott nominees throughout 2019. It then took more than 22 hours of deliberation at a January committee meeting before she and other members chose “The Undefeated” as the winner. The book is an ode to great black Americans illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander.

Repolesk said it was a big honor for her to play a role in the selection.

“It is one of those book awards that librarians, especially, know about,” Repolesk said. “Every time the awards are announced, everyone is talking about and speculating what’s going to win. To be part of that process and be part of that committee, it’s just like a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience.”

Earlier this month, Repolesk shared her experience as a committee member with Cherokee Bend Elementary students who conduct their own Caldecott Medal selection each year.

“I went there and talked with all the third- through sixth-grade, and we discussed what the Caldecott was and my experiences on it,” Repolesk said. “They had a lot of really wonderful questions. It was great. I think it was a good experience.”

The Emmet O’Neal Library Board adopted the same resolution as the City Council at its Feb. 18 meeting. Gardner said Repolesk’s appointment to the Caldecott Committee underscores her reputation in the national library community.

Repolesk was the first Emmet O'Neal librarian to be selected to the committee, Gardner said.

“I think it says a lot about Gloria and her love of children’s literature, her tenacity and the respect that her colleagues have for her because only 15 people in the country are selected for this, and it is like the Oscar Awards for best children’s book. It is huge in the library world,” Gardner said.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the council awarded a bid and authorized a contract for the Dunbarton Drive sidewalk project. Southeastern Sealcoating will handle the project after submitting a low bid of $379,045.70.

Mountain Brook Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said the sidewalk will stretch about 1,000 feet between Locksley Drive and North Woodridge Road. Construction will likely start in the next four to six weeks, Vaughn said, and should take 60 calendar days to complete.

The Mountain Brook City Council will hold its next meeting March 9.