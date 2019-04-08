City entrance sign project moves forward

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Council president Virginia Smith, right, and council member Alice Womack discuss an agenda item at the April 8 City Council meeting. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook. The two sign options as presented by Leadership Mountain Brook students Ferris Schwefler and Mary Frances Torbert. Prev Next

A Leadership Mountain Brook project came one step closer to fruition on April 8 during a Mountain Brook City Council meeting, when council members agreed to allot $5,000 towards city entrance signs.

Leadership Mountain Brook students Ferris Schwefler and Mary Frances Torbert are working on the project and previously presented two types of signs to the council that could be placed at prominent entryways to the city. The council and Village Design Review had concerns including if the signs were double sided and if the paint on the signs would peel.

Schwefler and Torbert returned during the early April meeting with a mock up of double-sided signs, as well as with information from the design company that stated the signs would last for about 15 years with updated technology and materials.

In working with Public Works, the students determined two placements: one on Cahaba Road as you enter English Village from downtown Birmingham, and one where Lakeshore Parkway turns into Mountain Brook Parkway.

Council members agreed a single-sided larger sign should be placed on Mountain Brook Parkway behind the stone entryway and a double-sided smaller sign should be placed in English Village.

The total cost for the project is $10,400, and with the money put forward by the city, as well as money from the Spartan Square account, Schwefler and Torbert will have to raise about $1,400 to complete the signs. Council members and Mayor Stewart Welch suggested working with local garden clubs.

Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said after working with the students, he didn’t foresee a problem with the placement of the signs before briefly discussing a new light that is set to be placed on Dexter Avenue.

Vaughn said this light, which is a budgeted item, was discussed around this time last year and will be put just behind the sidewalk between The Pantry and the corner lot. City Manager Sam Gaston said the streetlight will be the same as those seen in Crestline Village, and will hopefully bring that area — which includes a new development and a new sidewalk — into being a greater part of Crestline Village.

Also during the council meeting, council members:

Approved the minutes of the March 25 regular meeting of the City Council.

Discussed the nominations for Board of Equalization, which will occur in August.

Noted that the next council meeting will be moved to April 23 due to the Student Showcase, which is being held April 22.

Reappointed Brian Lucas to the Park and Recreation Board, to serve without compensation, the term to end April 8, 2024.

Authorized the execution of a professional services agreement between the city and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham with respect to a comprehensive traffic study of Overton Road.

Recommended to the State of Alabama, Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, the issuance of an on/off premise retail beer and wine licenses to Golden Age Wines, 2828 Culver Road.

Adopted internal control policies and procedures.

Awarded the bid for landscape services for the municipal complex, villages and library.

Awarded the bid for janitorial services for City Hall and Fire Administration.

Expressed the City Council’s support for the Alabama Legislature to adopt the provisions of HB41 concerning regulation of alternative nicotine products by the ABC Board.

Approved 7:30 a.m. May 22 as the date for the council’s fiscal year 2020 budget planning session.

Heard from David Barber, with the Prescott House, regarding child abuse prevention month. Barber said this is the 32nd anniversary for the center. “Unfortunately, we still have more business than we should have,” he said. He then thanked the city for their continued support.

The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, April 23.