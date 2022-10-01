Fall events return to the zoo

× Expand Staff photo. Patrons take part in the activities and decorations at Boo at the Zoo at the Birmingham Zoo in 2016. Hoots and Howls, which is replacing Boo at the Zoo, takes place Oct. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Birmingham Zoo is preparing to welcome visitors this fall with a full slate of upcoming events.

Oktoberfest, a new event for ages 21 and older, is set for Oct. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. It will include food trucks, a build-your-own Brat station at the Zoo’s Nourish 205 restaurant and other light concessions. Oktoberfest will also include authentic German lawn games like a stein hoist, live polka music and the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest 2022.

Tickets are $40 for zoo members and $48 for general admission. Admission to the event does not include food or drinks.

The beer sampling portion of Oktoberfest will require pennies to comply with ABC regulations regarding alcohol samples. Each sample will require one penny, but if guests do not have pennies, there will be a redemption booth at each vendor where larger coins can be “cashed in” for pennies.

Coming to the zoo later in October is the Halloween event Hoots & Howls, which is replacing the former Boo at the Zoo event. Zoo members will need to purchase a candy trail ticket for $3.95 per person or a wristband for $10 per person, which includes unlimited rides and trick-or-treating through the candy trail. Non-members will need to purchase admission to the zoo in addition to a candy trail ticket or wristband.

Hoots & Howls will take place Oct. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Finally, while dates have not yet been announced, “Glow Wild” is returning to the Birmingham Zoo during the holiday season. Previously, this event was held on select nights from November through January from 5-9 p.m.

While ticket prices have not yet been confirmed, member prices are typically less than general admission. Admission prices also differed between weekday and weekend dates in 2021. Online, advanced ticket costs were also less in 2021 than ticket prices at the gate.

For more information on any of these upcoming events, visit birminghamzoo.com.