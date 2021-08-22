Fall Plant Sale to be held at Birmingham Botanical Garden Sept. 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors at the Gardens’ Formal Garden and Hill Garden. Hundreds of plants will be on sale, including dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, camellias, trees and shrubs.

The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Gardens.

The sale, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors in the facility’s Formal Garden and Hill Garden, according to a Friends news release.

Hundreds of plants will be on sale, including dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, camellias, trees and shrubs.

The proceeds from the sale, which has been held each year since 1993, will support the Gardens.

The sale helps the Gardens carry on its important work in a variety of ways, said Tom Underwood, Friends executive director.

“Each year we educate thousands of schoolchildren about the science of plants and grow thousands of pounds of fresh vegetables to combat hunger in our community,” Underwood said. “We also help maintain the Gardens, spearhead much-needed improvement projects and work to promote the Gardens as a destination of local and regional significance.”

A facility of the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, the Gardens is a public-private partnership between the city of Birmingham and the Friends, according to the facility’s website.

Many of the plants on sale have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups.

Other plants at the sale are especially selected by the growing groups and ordered from regional nurseries, Friends spokesperson Mindy Black told Village Living.

All of the plants are chosen for the sale because they have been shown to thrive in Southern gardens, Black said.

Attendees at the sale can also obtain expert advice from the seasoned volunteer gardeners, many of whom have been trained in the Jefferson County Master Gardener program.

“Fall is a wonderful time to plant, and the [sale] offers our community a terrific opportunity to talk with experts about plants that thrive in Southern gardens and to discover tried-and-true tips and tricks for caring for them,” Underwood said.

The sale is a great opportunity to talk to the expert gardeners “about varieties and cultivars they love, companion plantings and their favorite growing tips,” Black said. “Many of our volunteers have tested our plant sale offerings in various conditions in their personal gardens so they can share proven advice with shoppers.”

“Our volunteer growing groups are passionate about plants—and their passion is irresistible,” Black said. “Whether you are a seasoned or an aspiring gardener, you’ll enjoy the chance to connect with fellow plant lovers and to learn from their knowledge and experience. Plant enthusiasts love sharing ideas and inspiration.”

Members of the Friends will enjoy in-person priority shopping at the sale on Friday, Sept. 10, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Members will also receive their annual member plant gift: a hydrangea serrata, or “Blue Billow,” courtesy of Leaf & Petal garden shop.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring portable shopping carts to the sale.

Attendees can check the event website — bbgardens.org/fallplantsale — prior to the sale for updates regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.