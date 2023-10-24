Firefighters receive designation as law enforcement officers

× Expand Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris J. Mullins. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Some Mountain Brook firefighters will also be fighting crime because of an ordinance passed at Monday’s meeting of the City Council.

The ordinance establishes a division of investigations and inspections for the city’s fire department. It also designates certain firefighters in that division as law enforcement officers.

Fire Chief Chris J. Mullins explained that firefighters with that designation won’t compete with city police, but complement their work.

Mullins said there is data in the computerized index of criminal justice information to which inspectors in the fire have not been privy.

“We've always worked through the police department and been good partners with them,” Mullins said. “They've helped us out tremendously, but it kind of cuts us out of that part of it because sharing that information is, I think, against the law. They really can't share that with us. It really gets janky for us when we're trying to do an investigation and see it from start to finish. It will help our investigators, (giving) them arrest power and the ability to see the case from start to finish.”

In doing an arson investigation, Police Chief James “Jaye” A. Loggins called the new designation a no-brainer.

“They're (the fire investigators) are the ones trained in arson investigation where our investigators are not,” Loggins said. “For them to take it from the initial response all the way through certainly benefits the investigators as well as the victims of arson.”

Also during the meeting, the city council also approved a traffic island beautification project on Fairway Drive. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams explained that there are two long, skinny traffic islands that neighbors want to look better.

Mountain Brook’s traffic island improvement policy has a formula that allots $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000 for improvements. Each one qualifies for $3,000 so the city can put $6,000 towards these improvements.

“They're wanting to cut down the cherry trees and plant oak trees, and the maples that are there will stay,” Williams said. “Cherry trees only live a certain amount of time, usually over 20, 25 years. These are in decline so we'll start over (with the new trees).

“Maintenance will be a lot easier because there's a lot of surface root,” the parks superintendent said. “It's gonna look a lot better and then the trees eventually grow over and give good shade. Oak trees will last a lot longer than the cherry trees.”

Mayor Stewart Welch III read a proclamation declaring November American Indian Heritage Month. He presented the document to Jessie Schniper of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

In other action, the council:

Reappointed Aimee Reese to another term on the park board.

Authorized a contract with Sain Associates for the design and engineering of the sidewalk extensions on North Woodridge Road from Robin Drive to Locksley Drive.

Approved change order No. 4 on the Jemison Trail Improvement Project.

Accepted the proposal for Dream4 to provide employee leadership training and executed an agreement for the same.

Recommended that the ABC Board issue a restaurant retail liquor license to Village Wolves Hospitality Group LLC, which operates under the trade name The Rougaroux.

Engaged Carr Riggs and Ingram to perform an audit.

Authorized a memorandum of understanding with One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, which provides coordinated services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence through a multi-disciplinary team of professionals.

Executed a contractor agreement with Landscape Services LLC for landscaping at the Junior High School detention pond.

Authorized the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

The next regular meeting of the City Council will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.