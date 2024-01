× Expand Community Seed Swap

On Jan. 27, the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a Community Seed Swap from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Celebrating National Seed Swap Day, participants are encouraged to bring open-pollinated, heirloom seeds to share, although bringing seeds is not a requirement.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information can be found at bbgardens.org.