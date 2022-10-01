Garbage service changes begin this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Trash and recycling receptacles are seen along the curb on Rockledge Road in Mountain Brook. The city will begin using Amwaste garbage services in October.

Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1.

There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday.

The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be taken to RePower South, where recyclables will be separated from the household waste.

Regarding recycling, nearly everything is recycled other than food and organic waste. RePower South transforms approximately 70% of waste into solid commodities or ReEF fuel, which is used as a replacement for coal in industry and energy utility boilers.

Bagging debris is recommended, and residents should not place loose yard waste in the first collection because it inhibits RePower South’s ability to sort the recycling from garbage. There is no need to separate garbage and recycling within the 95-gallon cart. Single bags may not exceed 50 pounds.

The second collection may include household garbage and yard waste (small amounts of bagged leaves, pine straw, grass clippings and small limbs.) Everything collected in the second pickup will be taken to the landfill.

Carts should be placed within 3 feet from the curb by 6:30 a.m. on collection day and are collected from the passenger side only. Routes will begin at 7 a.m.

Residents will be provided one 95-gallon rolling cart at no charge. Additional carts can be obtained for a fee by contacting Amwaste or purchasing one at a local retailer.

Carts should not be placed on sidewalks, storm drain covers, gutters, steep slopes, under low-hanging utility lines or other obstructions or within 6 feet of fixed objects such as mailboxes, hedges, parked vehicles and trees.

Backdoor collection will no longer be a standard service. However, residents who wish to contract separately for backdoor service may do so by contacting Amwaste directly. The cost for backdoor service will be invoiced quarterly.

Residents in condos or townhomes currently collected in a specific area will continue to receive service in that area and are not be required to sign up for backdoor service. Those who currently have alley collection will continue to receive alley service and will not be required to sign up for backdoor service.

There is not a designated bulk trash pickup day with Amwaste, but small bulk trash may be placed at the curb for collection on the second pickup of the week. Bulk piles may be no larger than 3 cubic yards. Limbs and branches may not exceed 6 feet in length.

For leaf collection, bagged leaves will be collected along with debris and bulk collections placed at the curb. Loose leaves placed at the curb will be collected by city crews.

The collection schedule can be found on the city’s website at mtnbrook.org under the Public Works Department section.