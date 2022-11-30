Glow Wild returns for the holidays

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. Glow Wild lanterns at the Birmingham Zoo in 2021.

The Birmingham Zoo will host its third annual Glow Wild event just in time for the holiday season. The zoo’s previous holiday event, Zoo Light Safari, ended its 26-year run in December 2019.

“Our Glow Wild Animal Lantern Celebration began in 2020 to provide a greater inspiration of animals during a nighttime, holiday event when live animals are not viewable at your zoo,” said Marketing and Public Relations Director Jennifer Ogilvie. “Glow Wild is much more than just strung lights.”

From Nov. 16 through Jan. 16, 2023, Glow Wild will showcase animals, sea life and fantastical creatures all made of glowing lanterns, she said.

“The Zoo will come alive with hundreds of marvelous animal shapes of all sizes — from giraffes, bears, elephants and dolphins to a 150-foot-long dragon,” Ogilvie said.

Hanart Culture is the company that provides the hand-painted lanterns for the event. They can be seen painting touch-ups on the silk animals during set-up, which takes several weeks, Ogilvie shared.

Zoo visitors will be able to see Glow Wild most nights Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. During the week of Christmas, Glow Wild will be held Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, in addition to the normal Wednesday to Friday dates. Glow Wild will not be available to attend on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Jan.16, the zoo will be open for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the final chance to see Glow Wild for the 2022 holiday season.

Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event and can be canceled due to inclement weather. Though tickets are nonrefundable, they are date/time transferable. The zoo highly encourages members and non-members to purchase tickets in advance because they are less expensive than tickets at the door, and they stop being sold at 8 p.m. nightly.

Non-peak ticket prices for visits on Wednesdays and Thursdays are $16.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 2-12. Peak pricing occurs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but also includes December 19-23 and December 26-27. Peak pricing is $20.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 2-12.

Members of the zoo receive a 30% discount on ticket prices purchased in advance and at the door.

The Red Diamond Express train and the Protective Life Carousel will be available for visitors to ride for an extra fee. Ride tickets may be purchased on-site.

The Birmingham Zoo recommends visitors give themselves at least one hour to see all of the lanterns they will have on display. More time is suggested for visitors who want to include a train or carousel ride in their visit to Glow Wild.

For more information about Glow Wild at The Birmingham Zoo, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/glowwild-2022.