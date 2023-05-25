Golf tournament raises funds for BCRFA

On May 15, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) held its 28th Drive-Out Breast Cancer Golf Tournament at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills. Over 100 players hit the greens while raising over $125,000 to fuel innovative breast cancer research across the state.

The Drive Out Breast Cancer golf tournament is the event that started it all for the BCRFA. In 1996, Bruce Sokol and Dolly O’Neal joined forces with the goal of raising money for breast cancer research. They organized the inaugural tournament which netted $68,000 and led to the founding of the BCRFA. Since then, the tournament has raised over $3 million and the BCRFA has invested nearly $14 million in the most innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama.

“Thanks to the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Renasant, Tameron Automotive, and all our amazing event sponsors and golfers for making this year’s tournament one of our most successful,” said Beth Davis, BCRFA President & CEO. “Breast cancer research is advancing at an incredible speed, only limited by the amount of funding available. The BCRFA is proud to accelerate this progress right here in Alabama and we are so grateful for the community’s support of our mission through events like Drive Out Breast Cancer.”

For details on upcoming BCRFA events and how to join the fight against breast cancer including volunteer opportunities, visit bcrfa.org.

--Submitted by BCRFA