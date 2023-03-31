Goodson brothers earn Eagle Scout

× Expand Photos courtesy of Rebecca Goodson. Carter Goodson, left, and Hews Goodson were recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

Carter and Hews Goodson were recently awarded the Scouts’ highest honor of Eagle Scout in September and December 2022, respectively.

The brothers are members of Troop 320, which is affiliated with Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, led by Scoutmaster Frank Tynes and Scoutmaster Dave Caskey.

Carter has held many leadership positions in the troop, including four times as patrol leader, quartermaster, instructor and Order of the Arrow representative. While a Scout, Carter has camped 46 nights, hiked 100 miles and backpacked 20 miles. He was elected by his peers for the Order of the Arrow.

Hews has also held several leadership positions in the troop, including two times as patrol leader, chaplain’s aide, Order of the Arrow representative and organizer of a supply drive for First Light Women and Children’s Shelter. While a scout, Hews has camped 25 nights, hiked 22 miles and backpacked 20 miles. He was elected by his peers for the Order of Arrow.

Both brothers chose Eagle projects that would benefit their church, Mountain Brook Baptist Church, where they have received support and wisdom throughout the years. Senior Pastor Wayne Splawn asked if they would build stairs and a pathway to the Early Learning Center playground for children and youth to travel to the backyard for activities. The brothers researched ideas and worked to develop their plans, set their budgets and execute their projects. They also added a butterfly garden and made a donation to the church.

Carter is a senior at MBHS, where he is involved in the Mountain Brook High School Broadcast Team as the technical director. He was also selected as an ambassador and is a member of Key Club, BigTime Ministry, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Art Honor Society. He enjoys tennis and works at Birmingham Tennis Academy.

Hews is a sophomore at MBHS and a member of the varsity tennis team and National Honor Society. He enjoys playing tennis and trains with the Van der Meer Tennis Academy.

Carter and Hews are the sons of Rebecca and Davis Goodson and were to be honored with an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony in March.

– Submitted by Rebecca Goodson.