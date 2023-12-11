Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook to host pre-curated holiday celebration

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo.

The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook is set to host a pre-curated holiday celebration on Dec. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will take place at The Grand Bohemian located at 2655 Lane Park Road. Attendees can look forward to a festive atmosphere with holiday décor, preset menu options offering hors d'oeuvres, small plates, food, and cocktail stations.

The evening will also include entertainment provided by a DJ, creating an opportunity for guests to enjoy dancing and celebrate the holiday season.

Tickets for the event are priced at $99 and can be purchased through the website mountain-brook.classesbykessler.com.