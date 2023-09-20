Grand Bohemian to host Mountain Brook's 2023 Juried Student Exhibition

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Zimmerman Agency.

The Grand Bohemian Gallery Mountain Brook will host the New Bohemians 2023 Juried Student Exhibition and submissions are open until Sept. 29.

The New Bohemians Exhibition offers students the invaluable experience of working with a professional, for-profit art gallery. Rather than focusing on a particular theme, jurors will evaluating artwork on originality, skill, and passion. The goal is to find the best emerging high school artists in the greater Birmingham area.

If selected, students will be honored at an opening reception and have their work hung for sale in the gallery for a week. Profit from any work sold will go half to the artist and half to the charitable organization of their choice.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the gallery located at 2655 Lane Park Rd.

The Grand Bohemian Gallery Mountain Brook is the largest gallery of six locations throughout the Southeast. Since 2015, the Gallery has inspired visitors with a stylistically diverse collection of art and jewelry from local and international artists.