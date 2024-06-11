Groundbreaking held for new Mountain Brook fire station

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2 at the site on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Renderings of the new Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2 during a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Firefighters attend a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2 at the site on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook city officials participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2 at the site on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2 at the site on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Land clearing continues at the new site of Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 2 on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins stands with renderings of the new Fire Station No. 2 during a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

The City of Mountain Brook held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 10 for the city's new Fire Station No. 2, a milestone in enhancing the community's safety and emergency response capabilities.

According to a press release, this new facility will provide resources to better serve the residents of Mountain Brook and ensure first responders have the tools they need to perform their duties safely and effectively

Mayor Stewart Welch, City Council President Virginia Smith and Fire Chief Chris Mullins were on hand for the event.

The future site of Fire Station No. 2 will be 3100 Overton Rd.