High end steak house heading to Lane Parke later this year

On Feb. 7, Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors announced that Atlanta-Based Revival Restaurant Group will open a new high-end steakhouse concept at Lane Parke later this year.

Revival Restaurant Group is known for restaurants such as Southern Kitchen + Bar, Cantina Fresh Tex Mex and The Ivy Buckhead. This fresh new take for their brand will feature a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, fish and chicken, as well as a wide selection of internationally inspired shareable plates - complete with a carefully crafted seasonal cocktail list.

The steakhouse will feature a modern, luxurious and elegant aesthetic that will artfully complement the classic look of Lane Parke. The brand identity for the new venue is in the final design phase and will be released in the upcoming months.

“We are excited to open in Lane Parke and introduce the community to a concept they can really call their own,” said Jamey Shirah, managing member for Revival Restaurant Group. “Lane Parke has quickly become one of the most unique destinations in the Southeast and is the perfect location to debut our next restaurant.”

Sam Heide, chief executive officer at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, said "a steakhouse offering an elevated level of service and style completes the vision of this development is the perfect addition to the diverse culinary experience at Lane Parke.

“Our team has worked with Revival Restaurant Group in the past and we are confident this new venue will be immediately popular and a welcome addition to the region,” Heide said.

The restaurant will debut this fall at the intersection of Rele Street and Jemison Lane next to Little Buckhead Blue and MELT and near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. Grand opening details will be released later this summer.

