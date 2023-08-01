Hospital leaders to headline quarterly chamber luncheon

Executives from the four major hospitals in Birmingham will be featured at this month’s Mountain Brook Chamber quarterly luncheon.

The Healthcare Executive Forum will take place on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Panelists will be Brenda Carlisle, CEO of UAB Hospital; Daniel McKinney, CEO of Grandview Medical Center; Jeremy Clark, CEO of Brookwood Baptist; and Tim Puthoff, COO of Ascension St. Vincent's.

Chamber director Emily Jensen said that the dominance of the healthcare industry in the area, coupled with the ever-changing landscape for providers, means guests will get to hear from each of these executives about how their hospitals are evolving and meeting the needs of the community.

Registration is available at mtnbrookchamber.org, and is open to chamber members and the community.

Cost for chamber members is $30, and non-members are $35.