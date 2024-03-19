Japan American Society of Alabama, Birmingham Botanical Gardens partner to host 17th Annual Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Japan American Society of Alabama collaborates with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to present the 17th annual Cherry Blossom Festival on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy a day brimming with cultural performances, activities, and delicious food from vendors, along with guided tours of the gardens.

In 2023, the first in-person festival since 2019 drew over 3,000 attendees from across Alabama. Visitors reveled in a delightful, sunlit day featuring Japanese cultural activities, delectable food, music, and captivating performances at the Japanese Gardens.

This event is free and suitable for families.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.