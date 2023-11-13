Jean Claude Roy artist reception at The Grand Bohemian Gallery

The Grand Bohemian Gallery has announced artist Jean Claude Roy will launch his 21st Annual Tour as he spends the entire month of November traveling to The Grand Bohemian Galleries in the Southern United States.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, The Grand Bohemian Gallery and Grand Bohemian Hotel will jointly host the artists Collector's Dinner which will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are required for this event.

Roy is an “expressionist-colorist” who emotes a gorgeous interpretation of everyday observances. A painter’s painter who is self-taught, highly original, and yet unguarded to teach those who admire his work. Roy paints prolifically, every day preferring to be outdoors in the elements whether it be rain, snow, or shine. This tenacity is felt in his moving compositions, interesting angles, and introspective details.

Nov. 3 marked 21 years that collectors and admirers have relished in Roy's evolution of dynamic palette-knife work, uniquely beautiful compositions, and the unpredictable use of his trademark sun. He has cultivated his art by living curiously and joyfully, finding beauty in the tiniest of details and in things that often go unnoticed.

For the full tour schedule please see www.exhibitionsbykessler.com.