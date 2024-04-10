Jewish Food and Culture Fest set on April 14

The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is set to take place on April 14th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Levite Jewish Community Center.

This cherished outdoor event promises a delectable array of culinary delights deeply rooted in tradition.

Attendees can savor a variety of lovingly crafted dishes, including sweet and savory braised brisket, falafel, giant corned beef sandwiches, pickles, babka, and matzah ball soup, among others.

For more information, email davidg@bhamjcc.org or visit the website bhamjcc.org/jewish-food-fest.