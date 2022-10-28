JLB celebrates with centennial gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Style Advertising. Back row from left; Junior League board members Melody Harrington - Training VP, Katie Chilfton - Finance VP, Ellen King - Membership VP, Meg Lovett - Communications VP, Alana Fredrick - Recording Secretary Haley Scallions - Fund Development VP, Lauren Roberts - Sustainer Advisor, Jenny Bell - Member Liaison. Front row from left; Jessica Hopper - Volunteer VP, Rebecca Yearby - Governance Director, Martina Winston - President, June Clark - President-Elect, Whitney Poole - Nominating Director, Elizabeth Mann - Planning VP.

The Junior League of Birmingham is wrapping up its 100th year with a celebration next month.

The Centennial Gala will be the culminating celebration of the JLB's 100 years of service and leadership in the Birmingham community. JLB members, community partners and city officials will come together to honor all that has been achieved since the organization’s beginning.

The event will be held at Haven from 6 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 10. Check-in and cocktail hour will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m. and a reception and live music from 9 to 11 p.m.

Stacey Ramsay and Kristin Ritter said they are honored to chair the gala, a night that is over five years in the making.

“We are working with some amazing Birmingham-based businesses to make it an event to remember, and we look forward to having JLB members and community partners and supporters all together in one room to celebrate our 100-year milestone anniversary," they said.

The JLB’s purpose is to improve lives in the community by working with local agencies to deliver services and assistance to those in need. The organization of women is committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

The first JLB general meeting was held May 10, 1922, at South Highland Presbyterian Church and 133 women attended. As of September 2022, the organization has 2,013 members. The Birmingham chapter is the eighth largest league in the world and is one of the largest volunteer service organizations in Alabama.

In 2021, the JLB spent $1,629,780 in direct contributions to the Birmingham-metro community, plus awarded $15,000 in college scholarships. Members served a total of 45,000 volunteer hours, according to Kaitlee Daw, director of program operations for BridgeWays Alabama.

Martina Winston is serving as the 2022-23 JLB president and said that the organization is truly something special – for the community, the members and corporate sponsors and donors.

“Throughout our 100-year history our impact has shown our passion to deliver on our mission in everything that we do,” Winston said. “As we continue to celebrate the second half of our centennial year, I’m honored to lead this organization as the 101st president. We have a lot to celebrate as our rich history and strong impact over a century has proven to be a part of Birmingham’s DNA.”

Winston said she is excited about their celebrations and recognitions, but there is also a unique opportunity to set the stage for many more years to come. Goals for this year’s league include:

Delivering a five-year strategic plan that helps the JLB focus on delivering on its mission.

Evaluating community impacts areas to ensure the organization is providing support and resources where the community needs it the most.

Re-engaging active and sustaining members after the pandemic.

Creating new opportunities for partnership with community and corporate partners to help the JLB continue to support the needs of the community.

“Our members are what makes us special,” Winston said. “Our diverse volunteer, membership-led organization has some of the smartest, innovative, creative, fun and daring women in the world. I’m looking forward to changing our world (Birmingham) this year while continuing to honor our past all while forging our future.”

"It's exciting to celebrate 100 years of impact in our Birmingham community through our Centennial Gala, and we are looking forward to the next 100 years,” Winston added.

For more information on the Junior League of Birmingham, visit.jlbonline.com.