Junior League Market Noel coming to Finley Center Nov. 16-19

The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up for its 2022 Market Noel shopping event at the Finley Center in Hoover on Nov. 16-19.

It’s a chance for people to shop from about 100 merchants that are expected to be selling clothing, jewelry, home decor, holiday items and other goods, said Jayna Goedecke, the Market Noel chairwoman this year.

General admission tickets are $15, with proceeds being used to assist the Junior League’s 21 community projects to improve people’s lives in the areas of safety, crisis recovery, health and wellness, economic security, financial stability, education and culture.

The Junior League’s partners include groups such as Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, Girls Inc., The Literacy Council, Youth Leadership Forum, The Foundry’s Hope Inspired Ministries, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Meals on Wheels, Crisis Center, Grace Klein Community, Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama, NorthStar Youth Ministries and the YWCA.

This year’s Market Noel will begin with a “Preview Noel” event from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that gives people first dibs on merchandise available for sale. Guests that night also will be treated to music, food and drinks. Tickets for the Preview Noel are $55. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will receive a swag bag.

General admission shopping is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse is providing a free lunch for first responders. Then that night, from 5 to 8 p.m., an event called JLB Hearts Bham will allow shoppers to see performances by various choirs, dance groups, cheerleaders and other groups.

On Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m., there’s a special event called Brunch with the Big Guy, with Tre Luna providing biscuits, waffles and fruits, and kids will have a chance to do a craft and get a picture taken with Santa. There also will be mimosas for moms. Tickets are $12 for children and $28 for adults.

Also, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. will be a chance to have milk, cookies and a photo with Santa. A $36 ticket is good for two children and two adults. Extra children will cost $6 each.

The Junior League also is offering people a chance to win a diamond jewelry item from Diamonds Direct valued at $5,000. A $48 ticket bought online gives you two chances to win. The winner will be drawn at the Preview Noel event, and the price goes up at the event.

For the men, there’s a cigar drop. For each $12 ticket bought online, you can get a cigar and one chance to win a men’s prize package valued at more than $300. The winner of the Cigar Drop also will be drawn at Preview Noel, and the price increases at the event.

The final special item for sale is a cocktail kit from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with a holiday-inspired specialty drink curated especially for Market Noel. The cost for the kit is $48.

Goedecke said the Market Noel is an easy way to do a little holiday shopping for a good cause. “We help a lot of people out,” she said.

Also, because there was no food at the 2021 event, this year, Olexa’s, a restaurant and bakery from Mountain Brook Village, will be selling breakfast, lunch and snacks at Market Noel, Goedecke said. Parking at the Finley Center will be free.

Last year’s Market Noel raised $235,000, and the goal this year is $250,000, Goedecke said.

To buy tickets or for more information, go to jlbonline.com/market-noel-2022-tickets.

2022 Market Noel

WHAT: Shopping event organized by Junior League of Birmingham

WHERE: Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex

WHEN: Nov. 17-19; Preview Noel Nov. 16

TICKETS/INFO: jlbonline.com/market-noel-2022-tickets

Preview Noel presented by Regions - Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 to 10 p.m.

A sell-out event every year, Preview Noel presented by Regions kicks off the Birmingham holiday season with a merry sneak peek into Market Noel. Participants can join the JLB from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Finley Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to celebrate Preview Noel and enjoy an evening of private shopping and fun activities to welcome the gifting season. Preview Noel features hor d’oeuvres from Tre Luna, a DJ, silent auction and Preview Noel classics like the annual Diamond Drop valued at $5,000 sponsored by Diamonds Direct, the Cigar Drop valued at more than $300 and Tipsy Toss. The first 100 attendees will receive a signature swag bag. Tickets are $55 each and include a Market Noel general admission ticket.

First Responders Lunch - Thursday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the JLB will host a First Responders Lunch in front of The Finley Center. The luncheon will honor first responders in the community such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, essential workers and others courtesy of Texas Roadhouse. The 100 meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

JLB Hearts Birmingham - Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Join the JLB from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at The Finley Center for JLB Hearts Birmingham. Included with the purchase of a general admission shopping ticket, this fun event is all about family, community, school pride and Birmingham. Emceed by Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher, attendees will enjoy refreshments, fun tailgating games, a Teacher’s Lounge to honor teachers and faculty with mini massages, facials and more, and performances from local area high schools, churches and community organizations.Bring the entire family, wear your school colors and support the JLB’s love for all things Birmingham! Performers include The Exceptional Foundation Caroling Sensations, The Birmingham Boys Choir, Spain Park Sapphires, Vestavia Dance - Team Performance Group, Spain Park Dazzlers, Brock’s Gap BGs, Ten Bucs Worth, Berry Middle School Choir, Grace Note, Dance etc., Jackson Olin High School, Hoover High School Show Choir, Samford Dance Team and the Alabama Ballet.

Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud - Friday, Nov. 18, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

The Junior League of Birmingham Community Roundtables and Market Noel present a casual coffee chat about elder fraud. As criminals become more creative, it is important to learn how to identify the latest cons to protect one’s self and their loved ones. FBI Special Agent Felicia English and Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Crosby will talk about the recent trends in financial scams, particularly those targeting vulnerable senior citizens. This unique event is a mid-morning break in the midst of Market Noel shopping on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. and will give attendees the opportunity to have direct access to experts that they normally wouldn’t have. Coffee and pastries will be provided, as well as shopping coupons for those in attendance. Entry is included with a general Market Noel ticket.

Cheers to 100 Years - Friday, Nov. 18, 7 to 10 p.m.

In celebration of 100 years of service to the Birmingham community, attendees will enjoy a night on the town in their best Great Gatsby attire. Guests are invited to dress to the nines and try their hand at Blackjack and Roulette tables in true Gatsby fashion. To accompany the glitz and glamor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is sponsoring a signature cocktail or mocktail for attendees to sip on at the event, plus a cocktail/mocktail kit to take home and recreate the drink for themselves. Tickets are $24 each.

Brunch with the Big Guy - Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 to 11 a.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town! As one of the most popular events each year, the JLB’s Brunch with the Big Guy will include brunch, holiday activities for the kids, Magical Mimosas for the parents and a picture with Santa. Beginning at 9 a.m. at The Finley Center, participants will enjoy brunch while visiting with Santa to help him get a head start on holiday wish lists! Tickets are $28. Children's tickets are $12 each.

Brunch with the Big Guy attendees will witness JLB Community Partner Magic Moments reveal a “magic moment” to a deserving child who has a chronically life-threatening medical condition. Magic Moments is the only wish granting organization devoted exclusively to creating magic moments in the lives of children in Alabama with chronically life-threatening medical conditions, which allows children and their families to forget, even if just for a little while, the fear and pain of their illness. Additional moments will be revealed at other events throughout Market Noel as well.

Milk and Cookies with Santa - Saturday, Nov. 19, Noon to 3 p.m.

From noon to 3 p.m., the JLB will host Milk and Cookies with Santa. For $36, two adults and two children will gain general admission to shopping and get a picture and visit with the Big Guy himself, along with milk and cookies for the kids and refreshments for the parents. Additional family members can be added for $6 each.