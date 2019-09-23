Junior League prepares for Shop Save & Share

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Lollar Group. The Junior League of Birmingham will host its ShopSave & Share event in October. More than 450 stores and restaurants will participate.

Shop local businesses this October. Save money. Share in making a difference in lives of women and children.

Now, in its 14th year, the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share fundraiser raises money for the League’s more than 30 community service projects.

When you purchase a Shop Save & Share card for $40, you receive a 20% discount on merchandise and food at more than 450 participating stores and restaurants throughout the Birmingham area. In 2018, the Junior League sold 1,825 discount cards and netted more than $67,000, said Becky Holt, Junior League president.

“We participate in the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share event because we value our community partners and support all the great work JLB does for the community,” said Avani Patel of Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers, a 2019 Shop Save & Share retail partner.

Popular retailers, including South Boutique, St. Vincent’s Spa One Nineteen, Mason Music, Alabama Outdoors, Soca and THREE15, are back. Anthropologie, The Woolworth, The White Room, Ruby Sunshine, Dreamcakes Bakery and Holland and Birch are among the 70 new stores.

The funds raised from just one Shop Save & Share card can provide 240 diapers to families through the JLB Diaper Bank or food for 13 children through Backpack Buddies. It also supports initiatives related to domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness, juvenile crime and more. Since its inception, Shop Save & Share has put more than $700,000 back into the community.

The Junior League of Birmingham is once again partnering with Birmingham-based software company Planet to host Shop Save & Share on its free mobile app. Shoppers will be able to purchase and download a digital Shop Save & Share card online at shopsaveandshare.net, through the Planet (formerly Planet Fundraiser) app, or by texting “SSS” to 205-660-0030. Paper cards will also be available at local retailers.

“This move to Planet allows us to reach and improve our efficiency, allowing us to raise more funds to benefit the Birmingham community,” said Virginia Moore, Junior League of Birmingham 2019 Shop Save & Share chair.

This year’s program will run Oct. 2-13. A complete retailer list can be found at shopsaveandshare.net. Find the Junior League of Birmingham on Facebook, Instagram @jlbirmingham or Twitter @JLBirmingham to see upcoming deals.

Submitted by Junior League of Birmingham.