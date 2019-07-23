Kick off football season at Boiling N’ Bragging in Crestline

× Expand Photo by Mike Strawn. Boiling N Bragging 2018 College football mascots at Boiling N’ Bragging in August 2018. The event is an annual football season kick-off party, low country boil and fundraiser for Children’s of Alabama, held in the parking lot near Otey’s in Crestline Village.

College football fans can wear their favorite team colors and welcome the new season in style at Boiling N’ Bragging — an annual kick-off party, low country boil and fundraiser for Children’s of Alabama — at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6-9 p.m.

The 53 clubs of Rotary International District 6860 partner with Children’s to put on the event, along with Otey’s and other sponsors.

Proceeds from the event, now in its 11th year, support the Critical Care Transport team Children’s of Alabama, which transports patients via helicopter, jet and ambulance and also features specially trained nurses and respiratory therapists.

Guests will enjoy live music, $1 drink specials, kids’ activities, entertainment from Lance Taylor and Rockstar of the Roundtable on WJOX radio and visits by mascots from the University of Alabama, Auburn University, UAB and other schools.

In addition to the boil, grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.

Using funds raised recently at Boiling N’ Bragging, Children’s was able to buy cold weather jackets for transport crew members, as well as much-needed hydraulic powered patient stretchers, according to Shelly McCarty, community development coordinator at Children’s.

“These new power stretchers allow us to load and unload our patients from our ambulances with a greater safety margin for both our patients and medical caregivers,” McCarty said.

Tickets are $30 at the door or $25 in advanced. Children 10 years of age and younger are free.

For details, visit boilingnbragging.org.