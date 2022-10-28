Kicking off the holiday season with cheer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrons browse through holiday items at Smith’s Variety in Crestline Village in Nov. 2021.

The Crestline Village Holiday Open House is coming back to Mountain Brook on Nov. 17.

Crestline Village begins the holiday season with extended hours for merchants and restaurants in the area, said Emily Jensen, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

“They kick off the season with a lot of cheer,” Jensen said. “They have different events in each store as well as specials and talk shows at some of them. It’s a really fantastic way to get everything started right before Thanksgiving and before we get in the thick of the holiday season.”

The holiday open houses in Mountain Brook attract a lot of visitors from across Birmingham, as does the city’s Holiday Parade, Jensen said.

“We promote all of these open houses in various media publications across the city and through social media,” Jensen said. “It brings a lot of traffic throughout the months of November and December. Similarly our Holiday Parade, which is going to take place on Dec. 4, always draws a very large crowd to our community.”

Jensen said the English Village Holiday Open House will kick off festivities on Dec. 1, with Santa Claus being expected to make an appearance, followed by Mountain Brook Village hosting its Holiday Open House on Dec. 8.

“The Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House will not only encompass the traditional merchants you’re used to seeing in Mountain Brook Village but also the merchants over in Lane Parke,” Jensen said.