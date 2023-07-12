Lane Park Road paving project approved

× Expand File photo The intersection at Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook.

The Mountain Brook City Council has approved the Lane Park Road paving project.

The project includes a cost sharing agreement with the city of Birmingham to pay for the repaving of Lane Park Road, which is central to the city’s travel and retail business.

The repaving is scheduled for the week of July 31 and will only take 3-4 days, weather permitting and will greatly affect the flow of city traffic for several days. It has not yet been determined if the work will be done during the day or night.

The council also discussed the current state of the O’Neal Library, which is currently closed due to water damage from Mountain Brook’s recent flooding, and approved a purchase agreement with International Fire Protection for the repair of the library’s sprinkler system. The equipment should only take one to two days to install once the supplies arrive.

A special council meeting will be held on July 31 at 8 a.m. to award repair bids for the library. The library hopes to be able to offer curbside service for its patrons in August, but they do not anticipate being back to normal operation until September or early October.

Despite their setbacks, the O’Neal Library has still seen over 500 patrons on some days in the month of June for Summer Reading and other programs.

The council also discussed the right-of-way encroachment agreement at 64 Pine Crest Road. The resident has proposed a new parking pad that is 45x9 feet and will fit three cars, but Dana Hazen, Director of Planning, Building and Sustainability, relayed concerns about the runoff from the pad.

Hazen said she would prefer it if they instead chose a more permeable surface and the council decided to postpone this item until the council meeting on July 24. In the meantime, they will decide how the project will affect the runoff in the area.

The council approved the following items during the July 10 meeting: