Linly Heflin Fashion show returns for 63rd year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irene Gardner. From left: Jeff Pizitz, Gus Mayer owner; Julie Goyer, Linly Heflin president; Kendal Eagan, Fashion Show chairwoman; and Mitch Johnson, Gus Mayer president.

The Linly Heflin Unit’s largest fundraiser is back for another year. The Linly Heflin Fashion Show will take place at The Club on Oct. 12.

The all-volunteer organization helps young women achieve their dreams by receiving scholarship money to attend Alabama universities.

Founded in 1919 as a women’s service organization, the Linly Heflin Unit women rolled bandages for World War I soldiers and assisted at Children’s Hospital.

The group was named for a local Red Cross organizer who died in the flu pandemic. Since 1923, the organization has funded more than 3,000 partial scholarships. This year, the unit will provide 110 women scholarships of $10,000 per year to attend an Alabama college or university.

The fashion show fundraiser will once again work with Gus Mayer to bring a festive evening to Birmingham. The Oct. 12 event will begin with a cocktail dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by seating at 6:45 and fashion show at 7 p.m.

This year, Gus Mayer will feature fashions by designer Jonathan Simkhai.

Guest attire is “fall fabulous.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit linlyheflin.org

The Linly Heflin Fashion Show

WHERE: The Club Birmingham

WHEN: Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m.

WEB: linlyheflin.org