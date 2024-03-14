Little Hammies to host Kid Bike Safari at The Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Little Hammies.

Little Hammies is set to host a Kid Bike Safari event at the Birmingham Zoo on March 16, starting at 4 p.m.

Children are invited to participate in the bike safari, offering a thrilling ride through the zoo's pathways. To ensure safety, space is limited, providing a secure riding experience for all.

For those looking to enhance their biking skills, an optional coaching bike skills clinic will be held at 3 p.m., priced at $25. Warm-ups will commence at 4 p.m., leading up to the main event from 5 to 6 p.m.

To join in on the adventure, participants will need a $25 Bike Safari Pass, available for purchase at littlehammies.com/store/ols/products/bikesafari-bhmzoo.s