LJCC names new director

× Expand Photo courtesy of LJCC

On Thursday the Levite Jewish Community Center Board of Directors voted to name Brooke Bowles the permanent director of The LJCC. The unanimous decision came just 13 weeks after the board named her the interim director.

“We are thrilled and excited by Brooke’s commitment and leadership of The J,” says Hilton Berger, president of the board. “We look forward to the wonderful and exciting opportunities that lie ahead.” Another board member praised her “tenacity, creativity, and enthusiasm.”

Look for a story on Bowles in an upcoming issue of Village Living.