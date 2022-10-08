Local home builders defy shortage with Parade of Homes

The Greater Birmingham Parade of Homes presented by Spire will return to showcase the metro area’s latest residential builds across two weekends in October.

The annual open house event is taking place amid a housing market that remains tight for buyers, especially in the new build sector. Organizers at the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) hope that the chance to view new properties in person will encourage prospective homeowners to move forward despite rising interest rates and explore new build options.

“I’m proud beyond words of how our team has come together to make the Parade happen in this climate,” said GBAHB president Joshua Dean. “Our area is home to a remarkable number of new home builders who still have plenty to show the public. We’re eager for our guests to see how much is available that they may not even realize.”

Participating Parade residences will be open to the public Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays of the event and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to visit birminghamparadeofhomes.com and @BhamParadeofHomes on Facebook for more information.