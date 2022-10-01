Local senior care provider embraces new model

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Manusco. Employees at Always Best Care’s Birmingham-area location in Mountain Brook’s Office Park.

The Birmingham-based branch of Always Best Care recently embraced the Care Heroes incentivization model.

The partnership with Care Heroes recently launched and will track caregiver activities and reward them with gift cards for providing quality in-home patient care.

More than 200 local caregivers will be able to benefit from the Care Heroes incentive program, which gives Care Coins to caregivers for completing tasks, which can be redeemed for gift cards using the Care Heroes mobile app.

Birmingham-area CEO and owner Jennifer Manusco heads up the Birmingham location at 6 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook. She founded the branch in 2013 after seeing the need for in-home care in the community.

“Our goal is to join your family's journey and provide the absolute best care plan for your loved one,” Manusco said on her website. “Our entire team has your loved ones best interests at heart, and we'll ensure that exceptional service and care is provided to all family members.”

She said the Care Heroes partnership supports the Always Best Care mission: to help their clients live a safe, independent and dignified lifestyle.

Always Best Care was founded in1996 and has helped thousands of families with non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. They provide non-medical in-home care services and have more than 225 independently owned and operated franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Their caregivers are carefully screened, thoroughly trained, bonded and insured to provide the safest and highest level of care.

“Our caregivers treat clients like family and take great pride in the important work they do,” Mancuso said. “Our partnership with Care Heroes is a way to thank our caregivers, while ensuring that Always Best Care continues to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations.”

For more information on Always Best Care, visit alwaysbestcare.com/al/birmingham.