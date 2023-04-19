Mason Music’s Rock Band League presents “Battle of the Bands”

× Expand 2023 Rock Band League performers. Photo courtesy of Mason Music.

Mason Music’s Rock Band League will hold their Spring 2023 end-of-season concert and “Battle of the Bands” on Sunday, April 23rd, at Iron City (513 22nd Street South). The student bands, made up of 60 young Birmingham musicians ages 10 to 18, will compete against each other to see who will walk away with the coveted title of “Best Band.”

"We love putting students together in bands,” says Mason Music CEO and owner Will Mason. “Private lessons are the best way to learn music skills, but a band is where you can put those skills into practice. Our Rock Band League is the perfect structure to teach teamwork, confidence, and, of course, music! It’s the program we get the most comments on, and the most common thing we hear from adults is 'I wish I had this when I was growing up.’"

The Rock Band League Fall 2023 “Battle of the Bands,” presented by Taco Mama and Otey’s Tavern, will be emceed by Will Mason, along with Birmingham Mountain Radio’s “Oh Brother Radio” hosts Will and Reed Lochamy. The performance is open to the public and admission is $5 at the door. Doors open at 12:30 PM and performances begin at 1 p.m.

“These young musicians always blow me away at the Battle of the Bands,” continues Will Mason. “Throughout the Rock Band League season they have been improving and growing, but something major shifts in them for the Battle of the Bands and they really step into themselves. Sometimes you forget you’re watching kids up there on stage. They have a confidence, a swagger, and a rock n’ roll attitude that inspires me every time. It’s really special.”

Mason Music’s Rock Band League (RBL) was created in 2013 as a way for Birmingham musicians, including teens and adults, who are passionate about music to refine their playing skills, learn how to play in a band and perform in public. RBL members are placed into bands, who practice each week for 12 weeks with a professional coach and then perform at venues and events across the city. Past performances have been held at local music venue favorites like Otey’s Tavern, Zydeco, Iron City, Avondale Brewery and Workplay.

Each RBL season culminates with a special “Battle of the Bands” final performance, where the bands play for a crowd of over 300 fans along with local celebrity guest judges who determine the season’s “Best Band.” This year’s judges include local and regional musicians Kadie Jacobs from The Song House, Armando Penagos from the hardcore band "Meadows", and Emmalee, a self titled singer songwriter making waves in Birmingham.

For more information about Mason Music and Rock Band League, visit masonmusic.com.

--Submitted by Mason Music