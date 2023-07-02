Mason Music Fest returns this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Gatlin performs at the Mason Music Fest at Avondale Brewing Company benefitting the Mason Music Foundation in August 2022.

Mason Music Fest will bring the Birmingham community together with its annual daylong music festival on Saturday, July 29, at Avondale Brewing Company.

The event, which is in its 11th year, will feature a lineup of national, regional and local artists, including Carver Commodore, Annie DiRusso, The Secret Sisters, The New Respects, Colony House and Futurebirds.

“We’re thrilled to bring such a diverse and talented group of musicians to this year’s festival,” said Mason Music owner Will Mason. “Our goal is to showcase the power of music and its ability to bring people together and you are sure to leave this festival with some new favorite musicians.”

In addition to live music, the festival will offer a variety of food trucks and vendors.

General admission tickets are $49 (VIP tickets $150) and 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the Mason Music Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to changing lives by providing scholarships for music lessons to families who qualify for financial assistance.

“Mason Music Fest is more than just a fun day out,” Mason said. “It’s a chance to support a great cause and help us continue to provide music education opportunities to those who may not otherwise have access to them.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit masonmusicfest.com. To sponsor or volunteer at the festival, email info@masonmusicfest.com.

Mason Music has studios located all over Birmingham, including Cahaba Heights, Mountain Brook Village, Bluff Park, Greystone and Woodlawn.

Since its founding in 2012, Mason Music has offered private lessons in guitar, piano, voice, drums and violin to thousands of students of all ages and skill levels, along with music camps, group lessons and Rock Band League.