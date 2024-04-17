Mason Music Fest set for May 31

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Gatlin performs at the inaugural Mason Music Fest at Avondale Brewing Company benefitting the Mason Music Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Mason Music Fest is back again, bringing the Birmingham community together for a one-day music festival on Friday, May 31 starting at 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company (201 41st St. S., Birmingham).

This year, the event will feature a lineup including Mountain Grass Unit, Kashus Culpepper, and Taylor Wilson. In addition, two of Mason Music’s Rock Band League student bands will be opening the show.

“We're super excited about this year's Mason Music Fest. We're back at Avondale Brewing for our third consecutive year with some fantastic artists with Alabama ties,” says Mason Music owner Will Mason. “We've moved the event earlier in the year so we should avoid the blistering heat of late summer, and we’re stoked to bring these artists to the big stage.”

“Mountain Grass Unit is a group to keep an eye on, for sure," Mason said. "Drury, Luke, and Sam all came through Mason Music's Rock Band League program years ago and we knew at the time these were some special kids. Their musicianship was way ahead of the curve for their age. They've been blowing up recently and we are so happyfor their success. If you like bluegrass and haven't seen them live, you need to get your tickets ASAP.”

General admission tickets are $18 while preferred pit tickets are $43. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Mason Music Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to changing lives by providing music lesson scholarships to families who qualify for financial assistance.

Additional details about Mason Music Fest and tickets for the event are available at masonmusicfest.com. For information about sponsorships or volunteering at the festival, please email info@masonmusicfest.com.