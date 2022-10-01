MBHS grad completes Navy training

× Expand Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus. Mountain Brook High School graduate Thomas Butrus was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 in June and completed his six weeks of basic midshipman training.

Thomas Butrus recently completed his Plebe summer at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was one over 16,000 applicants for the Class of 2026 and one of 1,200 who were accepted.

Butrus, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 in June and completed six weeks of midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer in August.

During the training, there is no access to television, movies, internet or music and plebes are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

Throughout the summer, plebes learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They also learn infantry drills and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

Other training sessions involve moral, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing and obstacle endurance and 40 hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

Butrus’ mom, Annie, said that she was surprised to learn that her son is the sixth Mountain Brook graduate in a row to attend the Naval Academy.

“Tommy is friends with all of the current midshipmen: Reid Freeman, Sam Graham, Gilbert Amason and Baynes Autrey,” she said. “Baynes is captain of the track team and Mountain Brook alum Susan Molloy is an assistant cross country and track coach at the Academy.”

During high school, Butrus was captain of the MBHS lacrosse team, an All-American, president of National Honor Society and vice president of the student body. He said he is honored and thrilled to be a midshipman.

– Submitted by Annie Butrus with additional information from the United States Naval Academy.