MBHS principal announcements retirement

On Monday afternoon, Mountain Brook High School Principal, Philip Holley, announced to his faculty and staff his intention to retire effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“I could not be more thankful to the community of Mountain Brook along with the students, teachers, and staff members I’ve been blessed to be around for the majority of my career in education,” Holley said. “In my various roles in this school system, I have loved the opportunity to grow as a professional with some truly special people in a place that means so much to me.”

Holley has been Principal at MBHS since 2018 and has spent 18 of his 28 years in education in the Mountain Brook school system. Prior to his time as Principal, he was the high school’s Assistant Principal (2016-2018) and also worked for 11 years as a biology teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High (2003-2014).

During his time leading MBHS, the school has been continuously rated as the top public high school in the state of Alabama and among the top 1% of public high schools in the country. Holley has also helped oversee the two-phase renovation project of Mountain Brook High School from 2021 through 2023. This undertaking consisted of adding 43 brand-new classrooms, a new band room, a new counseling suite, a new dance studio, and much more.

"The first thing people notice about Philip Holley is his kindness and his love for Mountain Brook and its school system," MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. "Philip’s story consists of a student, a teacher, and then the principal at MBHS. His insight and understanding of all things Mountain Brook helped us grow as a community. I will always be grateful to Philip for his commitment and concern for the students, staff, and the community of Mountain Brook."

Holley said the most impactful part of his career as an educator has been the ability to influence the lives of countless students.

“I grew up in Mountain Brook so I’ve been around this community my entire life,” he said. “The thousands of students I’ve been able to teach, lead, and even learn from have been such a blessing in my life. I will always value my time in education and am especially thankful for my career in Mountain Brook.”