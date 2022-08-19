MBPD officer honored for service to business community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suzan Doidge French honored Mayor Stuart Welch, Suzan Doidge, George French and Anne Sanders.

Mountain Brook police officer George French was surprised with an award for his service to the Mountain Brook business community on Aug. 18.

French, who has served in the Administrative Division of the Mountain Brook Police Department and serves as the spokesperson of the agency, has accepted a role as an investigator with a state regulatory agency.

French's new role will be locally based, and he said he looks forward to continuing to visit his second family: the incredible people who work and live here in the City of Mountain Brook.

At the MBPD, French was tasked with the role of Community Relations Officer which includes duties of Public Information Officer, Business Liaison, Social Media Manager, Recruitment, and oversees all external and internal communications. French also serves as a Use of Force, Situational Awareness, Taser, and Defensive Tactics Instructor. Officer French transferred to MBPD after having served with another agency based in the Jefferson County area.

French has previously been recognized by the City of Mountain Brook and the Police Department and was named both City "Employee of the Year" and "Officer of the Year" in 2021. He oversaw the development and currently manages the Mountain Brook PD mobile smartphone app that provides citizens with updates on real time events and safety matters.