MBS employees receive coronavirus vaccine

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. More than 230 Mountain Brook Schools employees received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination clinic Feb. 19 at Cahaba Heights Elementary in Vestavia Hills.

Mountain Brook Schools employees have now had the opportunity to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Alabama education professionals became eligible for the vaccine on February 8, and MBS has worked diligently to ensure that all employees who wish to receive it have the opportunity to do so.

After reaching out to many local healthcare groups, MBS formed a partnership with UAB Health to provide vaccination opportunities that began the week of Feb. 15. UAB contacted MBS employees via their school email addresses to coordinate appointments, with many scheduled for the same or next day.

“We are thrilled that our employees are now able to receive the vaccine and sincerely appreciate UAB’s assistance in making that possible,” MBS Director of Student Services Amanda Hood said. “Any employee who wants the vaccine is now able to schedule an appointment to get one.”

Employees also had the option to sign up for a vaccination clinic held Feb. 19 at Cahaba Heights Elementary in Vestavia Hills. The clinic was open to MBS and Vestavia Hills City Schools employees and was made possible by Alabama Immunization Partners and Coosa Valley Medical Center.

More than 230 MBS employees took advantage of the opportunity. Another clinic was scheduled for March 12 so employees can receive their second dose of the vaccine.

“We are very grateful that Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman invited us to participate in their vaccine clinic,” MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “It ran like a well-oiled machine and afforded many of our employees quick and convenient access to what should be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19.”

