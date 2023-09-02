MBS welcomes new SRO

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Johnny Jones, the newest member of Mountain Brook Schools’ team of school resource officers.

Johnny Jones will be the newest school resource officer in Mountain Brook Schools.

He joins a team of SROs who were named the “Top SRO team in Alabama” last school year.

“Everybody here in Mountain Brook knows the SRO group, and I’m excited to now be a part of this team,” Jones said. “I value the trust that our department, along with the school system, has in me, and I look forward to serving in this role.”

Jones has been with the Mountain Brook Police Department for five years and has 25 years of experience as a sworn officer.

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said he and his team are thrilled to have Jones on board.

“Our SROs are not only the cornerstone of our school safety plans, they are loved and admired by our entire school community,” Barlow said. “Our school personnel are already welcoming Officer Jones, and we’re excited about the chance for our students to know and connect with him.”

Mountain Brook Chief of Police Jay Loggins said Jones cares deeply about the Mountain Brook community.

“He has the experience and knowledge that will complement our SRO team even more,” Loggins said. “I am excited to have Johnny assigned to the schools. Both the schools and the police department will benefit from his assignment.”

