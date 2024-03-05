McFeeters seeks to unseat Gary Palmer in 6th Congressional District

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ken McFeeters, a candidate for Alabama Congressional District 6 from north Shelby County, speaks at a a Mid-Alabama Republican Club forum for Congressional District 6 at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

A north Shelby County resident with 42 years in the insurance industry is one of two Republicans trying to unseat Gary Palmer in Congress.

Ken McFeeters, a 63-year-old resident of the Indian Lake community off Alabama 119, is joining 46-year-old Gerrick Wilkins of Vestavia Hills in trying to beat the five-term Congressman in the March 5 Republican primary.

McFeeters said he was drawn into this race because of the crazy government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war and the false narratives being spun related to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests in Washington, D.C., in which former President Trump supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol to contest certification of his defeat in the 2020 election.

Some government officials were inflating the number of deaths attributable to the COVID-19 virus and then imposing ridiculous restrictions on people, McFeeters said.

“The masks were a joke,” and “social distancing was just something they made up,” he said. Also, people have been dying from the vaccines that were recommended by the government, and some pharmacists wouldn’t fill prescriptions for medicine that was working because of government deterrence, McFeeters said. “The world’s gone crazy.”

McFeeters said the U.S. government’s support of the war in Ukraine has baffled him.

“There’s absolutely no reason we should be in Ukraine,” he said. “Ukraine gives us no strategic military or financial advantage. We have no economic ties with Ukraine.”

As for the Jan. 6, 2021, protests in Washington, D.C., McFeeters said they were blown out of proportion by the media and opponents of Trump who try to make Trump supporters look stupid. He doesn’t believe it was an actual insurrection, he said.

McFeeters also said there’s a good chance he won’t win his bid for Congress, but he wants to bring attention to another matter that greatly disturbs him.

McFeeters said he opposes the Federal Reserve banking system that was created by Congress in 1913 and doesn’t believe the U.S. government should owe money to a private entity like that. The U.S. government owed $5.4 trillion to the Federal Reserve as of the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to the Fed. McFeeters said it would be better to use that money to replenish the Social Security fund.

He believes power players are at work behind the scenes to create crises, such as wars and the border crisis in an effort to create debt for the government and general population. Government giveaway programs also are designed to add to this debt, he said.

McFeeters said there are three investment companies that own controlling interests in 90% of the publicly traded companies in the United States — State Street, Vanguard and BlackRock. Those same companies also are on pace to own 60% of all single-family homes in the United States by 2030, he said.

His theory is that these companies are getting money from the Federal Reserve and that it’s all part of a plan for an elite group of people to control the economy and create a world in which people don’t own anything, instead having to pay rent for housing.

“I’m the only one [in my race] talking about such issues,” he said.

McFeeters said he also wants to do away with required mRNA vaccinations for infants and children, saying medical decisions should be left up to individuals.

He also favors eliminating the U.S. Department of Education, saying it was created as a way to develop complicit workers for the elite, not critical thinkers.

McFeeters said Palmer has failed to deliver on a conservative agenda and that Wilkins is giving “the same old Republican talking points that haven’t gotten us anywhere.”

Background

McFeeters grew up in Hoover, graduating from Berry High School in 1979. He attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham but dropped out to start an insurance agency with his family in Hoover. He has been in the same family business for 42 years, and they now have offices in Hoover, Bessemer and Roebuck.

McFeeters has been involved with politics for more than 20 years, serving as legislative chairman for the Alabama Independent Insurance Agents for 10 of the last 20 years. During his tenure, the association has raised $600,000 to $700,000 for judicial races in Alabama.

McFeeters is a past president of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club and in 2022 had an unsuccessful bid to replace David Wheeler in Alabama House District 47 after Wheeler died.

The winner of the March 5 Republican primary will face Democrat Elizabeth Anderson in the Nov. 5 general election.

District 6 includes Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Clay, parts of Homewood and Hoover, the northeastern part of Jefferson County, a small part of Talladega County and all of Shelby, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Autauga and Elmore counties.