Melodies of the Season set for Dec. 5

The Side by Side Community Chorus will present their Melodies of the Season Christmas concert at Canterbury Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

The community respite ministry features a dementia-friendly choral experience for senior adults and people living with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or any form of dementia who love music and being with good friends.

They will present their Christmas concert, Melodies of the Season, that will benefit Encore Community Respite’s family care fund.

The 80-voice chorus and band will bring you the most heartwarming tunes and a few song stories.

No tickets are required. Donations will be accepted at the door for Encore Community Respite’s family care fund. These funds can provide support for care partners and their loved ones for needs beyond the regular Encore program and support groups.

For more information, visit canterburyumc.org/community/encore-dementia-support/