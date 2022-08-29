Metro Roundup: Alabama Holocaust Education Center (AHEC) presents annual fundraiser

The Alabama Holocaust Education Center (AHEC) presents its annual fundraising event, L'Chaim, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Red Mountain Theatre.

As part of the afternoon program of remembrance, celebration and education, virtuoso violinist, Niv Ashkenazi, will perform using a Violin of Hope, one of a collection of masterfully-restored instruments that survived the Holocaust.

Ashkenazi has made several Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center appearances, and performed in Europe, the Middle East, and across North America.

Daniel Odrezin, chair of L'Chaim 2022, explains the importance of teaching and remembering the lessons of history, "The Holocaust took place because individuals, groups, and nations made decisions to act or not to act. It was not inevitable. Focusing on those decisions leads to insights into the history and human nature that are critical to ensuring a peaceful and just world for everyone. That is what L'Chaim and the Alabama Holocaust Education Center are all about."

L'Chaim," the celebratory Hebrew word meaning "to life, "epitomizes this annual event. In its 11th year, the L'Chaim 2022 program includes Niv Ashkenazi, a former student of Itzhak Perlman known for captivating audiences with his heartfelt musicianship and emotional performances. Per Ashkenazi, one of his most rewarding projects has been an ongoing involvement with one of the world’s most powerful platforms for Holocaust education andL’Chaim 2022 honorees, Violins of Hope founders, Amnon and Avshi Weinstein.

Violins of Hope is a collection of instruments that survived the Holocaust and restored in a Tel-Aviv workshop by Israeli luthier Amnon Weinstein and his son Avshi. Silenced by the events of World War II and often in need of extensive restoration, these treasured instruments now serve as a medium used by local educators and musicians to educate students young and old about both the history and powerful lessons of the Holocaust.

Ashkenazi is the only musician with a long term loan of a violin from the collection and the only musician who performed with one of the instruments during the pandemic. Through many engagements from organizations throughout the country, he was able to reach tens of thousands of students and adults through live and pre-recorded performances.

The AHEC's mission is to educate the public about the history and lessons of the Holocaust in order to create a more just and compassionate world that recognizes the dignity, potential, and humanity of every individual. By preserving and sharing the stories of local Holocaust survivors and commemorating the lives of those who perished, the AHEC seeks to promote a moral and ethical response to contemporary instances of anti-Semitism, bigotry, and indifference. Formerly the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center, the organization has re-branded to reflect its scope of work across the state of Alabama.

Brought to you by our sister paper: Iron City Ink

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next